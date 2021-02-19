New campaign to get Donegal reading during Covid

Ireland Reads is a new campaign to get the whole country reading this month in the lead up to a national day of reading on Thursday, February 25.

Donegal Libraries have teamed up with libraries nationwide, publishers, booksellers, authors and others for the campaign, which is part of the government’s Keep Well initiative and aims to celebrate reading and all the benefits it can have for wellbeing and enjoyment.

The campaign is asking everyone to ‘squeeze in a read’ on Ireland Reads Day, Thursday, February 25th.

A new website www.irelandreads.ie has been set up where people can pledge to read on the day and see how much time has been pledged by the Irish public so far.

The website also offers book recommendations suited to a person’s interests and the time they have available. There are more than 800 recommendations from librarians all around the country. A website user can simply enter their favourite type of book and how long they would like to read each day and the website will offer a suitable book suggestion and work out how long it will take to complete – a couch to 5k for books!

Campaign partners and libraries all over the country will be running ‘Ireland Reads’ initiatives and events throughout February in the build up to Thursday, February 25.

Events planned in Donegal include storytime with Brighín Carr, rhymetime sessions with library staff, seanchaí Bríd Anna Ní Bhaoill and a family zoom session with Donegal author Valerie Bryce. Full details are available at www.donegallibrary.ie.

A number of well-known campaign ambassadors from the worlds of writing, science, sport, health and broadcasting are on board to help promote the campaign, and you can find out what reading means to them and why they support the campaign at www.irelandreads.ie

It doesn’t matter how long you read for or what you read, it doesn’t matter whether you’re an avid reader, a reluctant reader, a lapsed reader or a new reader, this campaign is for you, says County Librarian and Divisional Manager Eileen Burgess.

“Right now, many of the activities we used to take for granted are not available to us, but you can always enjoy a good book, newspaper or magazine. These are all available free online and any time to library members. Libraries and library staff are waiting to welcome people back whenever that’s possible, but until then we always have books to remind us of other people, other places, and better days. So this month please pledge to take some reading time for yourself or to share with family.

“Libraries are closed at the moment due to current Covid 19 restrictions but don’t let that stop you borrowing a book from us. We can deliver books directly to your home with our Doorstep Delivery Service by calling 1800-928-982 or emailing covidsupport@donegalcoco.ie. This service is available free of charge to library members. If you are not already a member, contact us or join online," she said.

Find out about all that is happening for Ireland Reads, get book recommendations and take the pledge to read on Thursday, February 25 at www.irelandreads.ie