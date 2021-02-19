Donegal student named as the inaugural  recipient of a scholarship at Maynooth University

A student in Maynooth University who hails from Donegal has been named as the inaugural recipient of a scholarship which will provide financial assistance to study modern Irish history at PH. D level.

Megan McAuley from Letterkenny has been awarded the Offaly History/P. & H. Egan History Scholarship in collaboration with P. & H. Egan (Tullamore) Limited, brand owners of Egan’s Irish Whiskey, and in partnership with Maynooth University.

The purpose of the scholarship is to provide financial assistance to a chosen

post graduate student in modern Irish history at Ph.D level.

The Department of History at Maynooth University completed the adjudication of the applicants’ submissions.

Professor Terence Dooley said: “We were thrilled with the standard demonstrated by all our applicants, most particularly the successful candidate. I am confident this student will be a magnificent ambassador for the scholarship.”

Megan impressed with her academic credentials, project, presentation, and interview performance.

She is a daughter of Pauline and Joe McAuley of Letterkenny.

She has held a strong interest and love of history since her school days, where she came first in History in the Leaving Certificate of 2016.

President of Offaly History Helen Bracken, added: “We are pleased to announce this collaborative venture with P. & H. Egan in providing such a valued scholarship, as well as our partnership with Maynooth University.

“This joint venture will help advance ongoing research and improve our understanding of modern Irish history from the mid-sixteenth century onwards. Teaming with P. & H. Egan helps continue their long standing connection to the Midlands of Ireland for over the past two hundred years.”

Chairman of P. & H. Egan, Maurice Egan welcomed the opportunity to team with Offaly History and mentioned: “We are excited to assist Offaly History and the Society grow from strength to strength and give back to the broader community through this valued scholarship. We offer our sincere best wishes to Megan McAuley as she embarks upon her Ph. D studies at Maynooth University.”