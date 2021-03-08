Deadline extended for Donegal students in SciFest which features great new prizes this year

The deadline for Donegal students entering SciFest, Ireland’s largest and most inclusive second level STEM fair programme, has been extended.

In response to the Government’s latest return to school schedule, SciFest is extending the timeline until after the Easter break, ensuring all students are given an opportunity to enter.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions the competition will remain online again this year. All projects will be accepted from the fields of science, technology, engineering and maths. The extended deadline for receipt of entry forms for SciFest@College 2021 is April 19.

SciFest aims to give students of all abilities and backgrounds the opportunity to develop research, problem solving, critical thinking, and presentation skills.

Participation in the SciFest programme is free at all levels.

There is a wide range of prizes available at each regional venue, including the Boston Scientific Medical Devices Award and the Intel Technology Award.

This year SciFest has a new award for projects with potential for business impact, the Business Excellence Institute Award. This award will go to the project with the greatest potential to impact organisations and/or industries.

The winner(s) of the SciFest National Final 2021 will be presented with a trophy and will represent Ireland at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) 2022 in the USA.

SciFest award winners competed in the Hong Kong Global Youth Science and Technology Bowl (GYSTB) for the first time in 2020, winning a number of top awards. SciFest students will again compete in GYSTB 2021.

Since its foundation in 2006, SciFest has grown from a single STEM fair of 170 students to 99 STEM fairs with 10,000 students participating around the country.

Sheila Porter, SciFest Founder and CEO said: “We are pleased with the response we have received so far for SciFest 2021, but we want to be sure all students get a chance to enter. With the continuation of COVID-19 restrictions and all students not returning until after Easter, we are extending the deadline to April 19.

“We want to facilitate this learning opportunity in as much as is possible and we know from speaking to students, teachers and parents that they are eager to participate. This extension will allow students to discuss their projects with their teachers after Easter and before the entry deadline.”

The SciFest@College regional finals that have previously taken place in person at the nine Institutes of Technology, MTU, TU Dublin, DCU and St. Mary’s College, Derry will once again be held online this year.

The deadline for uploading project books is now May 10. Overall winners from each regional STEM fair will go on to compete at the SciFest National Final on November 19, 2021.

For more information on SciFest visit www.scifest.ie.