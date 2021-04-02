Two new cars up for grabs as top prizes in club soccer draw in Donegal this weekend

Two people are set to win a brand new car this weekend when the Finn Harps Mega Car Draw takes place.

Finn Harps have teamed up with Highland Motors for this Mega Car Draw offering a first prize of a Renault Clio, second prize of a Dacia Sandero Stepway, and third prize of €1000 in cash.

Tickets are €20 or €50 for 3 and you can enter up until midnight on Saturday via www.finnharps.ie

The draw takes place on Sunday at 8pm at Highland Motors and will be streamed live on social media.

A club spokesperson said: "We are delighted with the response to date and are asking people to make sure they enter in good time and also reminding any of our sellers to get the tickets back to the club in good time for Sunday just to make the workload on our volunteers lighter on the day.

"As the draw is so close now we are also asking fans to go through their phone books and whatsapp or message everyone in there to spread the word as far as possible.

"The money raised will go towards developing new training facilities for senior and underage football in Stranorlar near the site of the new Stadium.

"The club spends a lot each year renting training facilities and a lot of volunteer time on making these arrangements so this will ease the financial and admin burden."