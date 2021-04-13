Donegal County Council recruitment of seasonal lifeguards is underway

Donegal County Council is now recruiting for its seasonal team of beach lifeguards to be

deployed at a number of beaches across the county.

Water Safety Ireland has welcomed the reopening of some outdoor swimming spots, but is advising swimmers to take responsibility and keep their distance. With temperatures soaring as restrictions are eased, people are flocking to well-known bathing spots pic.twitter.com/BdFTHeX8FE — RTÉ News (@rtenews) May 20, 2020

Over forty candidates are required each season which is a considerable annual employment undertaking by our colleagues in HR.

Water Safety Ireland (WSI) have recently provided a series of training courses in the county,

tailored to comply with Covid-19 restrictions, to qualify candidates as beach lifeguards.

On March 28, 59 candidates were independently examined by WSI in the Ballyshannon Leisure Centre for proficiency as Beach Lifeguards for recruitment.

Ten volunteers oversaw the running of this examination to whom Donegal County Council are very grateful.

Candidates are recruited on condition of holding a valid qualification and suitable performance in

the WSI examination. Supporting beach services (lifeguard stations, toilets, uniform, equipment,

first aid, etc) are currently being procured for the season.

Lifeguard deployment is scheduled for the start of the bathing season in June.