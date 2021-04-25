Lidl offers free period products to women and girls across the country affected by period poverty

Lidl Ireland has become the first retailer in the world to offer free period products to women and girls across the country affected by period poverty, with the initiative being done in partnership with Homeless Period Ireland and The Simon Communities of Ireland.

The new initiative sees the retailer offer a dedicated coupon for a free box of sanitary pads or tampons per customer each month through their app Lidl Plus, and has also committed to quarterly donations of these products to Simon Communities to

ensure people experiencing homelessness - who may not have access to a smartphone - can access these essential products.

Lidl, which is well known for its strong sponsorship with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association and support of women in sport, is also working with the organisation to provide free period products in its LGFA clubs across the country with hopes to reach thousands more women and young girls who may not have access to these products on a regular basis.

In addition, Lidl will continue to provide free access of these products to its workforce.

Period poverty is described as the lack of access to sanitary products, menstrual hygiene education, toilets, hand washing facilities, and, or, waste management, it is a growing issue in Ireland particularly since the onset of the pandemic.

A Plan International study on young females in Ireland found that almost 50 per cent of girls aged between 12 and 19 found it difficult to pay for sanitary products.

Lidl’s new initiative comes in advance of anticipated Irish legislation and implementation

of supporting measures.

In November, Scotland became the first country in the world to commit to offering free period products to those who need them, with New Zealand quickly following suit following successful trials in schools last year.



Those looking to get urgent access to period products can download Lidl’s app, Lidl Plus, and sign up to receive a free monthly coupon which they will receive on 3rd May and then ongoing on monthly basis.

Anyone experiencing homelessness, or at risk of losing their home can contact North West Simon Community for support at 071 9147522 or fill out a referral form online at www.northwestsimon.ie



