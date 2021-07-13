Donegal Support Services have joined together to offer better services for parents and families

Donegal Support Services have joined together to provide a better quality of service to its people. The combination of services will be known as the charity ‘Donegal Parent and Family Support Service’ (DPFSS).

The charity will offer an umbrella series of support and information initiatives that will be available both locally and across the county of Donegal for children, parents and families.

DPFSS which is funded by Tusla is made up of three combined Support Services - Finn Valley Family Resource Centre, Springboard Family Support Service and Pathways Parent Support Service. The charity’s main focus is to help improve lives through family-led and home-based intensive supports, by providing programmes, information and activities, and 1:1 or group support with a special focus on co-parenting.

Speaking about the charity, Corina Catterson Flynn, Project Manager at DPFSS said, “Our combined interest is in supporting and nurturing the families and communities of Donegal. There is a vast range of services available under the DPFSS umbrella to help families with Parenting, accessing and signposting to other services and supports available locally and many many more”.

Corina continued, “The recent addition of Pathways in late 2020 allows us to engage on a countywide level with Parents. We are delighted to be able to work together in bringing a combination of initiatives and a more personal approach to engaging with parents and families across Co. Donegal”.

Over the last year, DFPSS support services have engaged with over 200 families and 320 children. This new community-driven support system is committed to helping children, parents and families in their day to day lives by offering access to evidence-based supports as well as a compassionate listening ear.

To find out more about the charity ‘Donegal Parent and Family Support Service’ (DPFSS) email admin@finnvalleyfrc.ie. phone 074 – 9131245 or go to the social media channels