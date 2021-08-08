HAIR COLUMN: In my happy place on a simply beautiful evening

Hello Donegal and beyond . . .

It’s great to be in the thick of the Summer.

My friend had a barbecue last weekend and she asked us to bring tent, the kids and a side dish.

I decided to leave the kids at home, and garlic mushrooms was my chosen dish. It doesn’t get much easier than that.

It was the most beautiful evening with a backdrop to Maugherow Beach, Co. Sligo.

There were a few DJs in attendance and they patiently waited their turn to spin a few tunes. We danced all night and I was in my happy place at a very happy place.

Meanwhile back in Bundoran there was absolute ‘carboy’ havoc.

That seems to be their idea of fun - stopping cars and being a nuisance. Have they no rally to go to, as a man would say.

I was up in Dungloe on Tuesday evening for an U-16 ladies GAA match. Put it like this, Dungloe did very well.

The week before we had to drive to Dunfanaghy for a match in the height of the good weather. We stopped off in Port na Blagh for a dip on the way home. It was class.

Then we came across an ice cream shop. Oh that was good!

I have lots of plans for the rest of August. The Bundoran Bay Swim will probably take place this Sunday unless it is too choppy.

I have decided to go to another small music festival in Limavady - it was so good the last time.

We are going for a couple of nights camping at the Share Centre in Fermanagh. I have also booked a couple of nights in Belfast before the kids go back to school, so between the jigs and the reels there will plenty of more fun had.

There is plenty of outdoor stuff to do if you are that way inclined.

