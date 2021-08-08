08/08/2021

Search our Archive

HAIR COLUMN: In my happy place on a simply beautiful evening

Busy times for Fionnuala

Hair column

Ice cream in Creeslough - so good!

Reporter:

Fionnuala McGovern of Arroo Hair Salon

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

Hello Donegal and beyond . . .
It’s great to be in the thick of the Summer.
My friend had a barbecue last weekend and she asked us to bring tent, the kids and a side dish.
I decided to leave the kids at home, and garlic mushrooms was my chosen dish. It doesn’t get much easier than that.
It was the most beautiful evening with a backdrop to Maugherow Beach, Co. Sligo.
There were a few DJs in attendance and they patiently waited their turn to spin a few tunes. We danced all night and I was in my happy place at a very happy place.
Meanwhile back in Bundoran there was absolute ‘carboy’ havoc.
That seems to be their idea of fun - stopping cars and being a nuisance. Have they no rally to go to, as a man would say.
I was up in Dungloe on Tuesday evening for an U-16 ladies GAA match. Put it like this, Dungloe did very well.
The week before we had to drive to Dunfanaghy for a match in the height of the good weather. We stopped off in Port na Blagh for a dip on the way home. It was class.
Then we came across an ice cream shop. Oh that was good!
I have lots of plans for the rest of August. The Bundoran Bay Swim will probably take place this Sunday unless it is too choppy.
I have decided to go to another small music festival in Limavady - it was so good the last time.
We are going for a couple of nights camping at the Share Centre in Fermanagh. I have also booked a couple of nights in Belfast before the kids go back to school, so between the jigs and the reels there will plenty of more fun had.
There is plenty of outdoor stuff to do if you are that way inclined.
For any Hair Advise call me on 0863260404 or email me foumcgov@yahoo.com 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media