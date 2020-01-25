Children aged four to ten found dead in Dublin home

Contact
Three young children have been found dead at a home in Co Dublin.
Gardaí discovered the bodies of the children, believed to be aged 4, 8 and 10, at an address at Parsons Court, Newcastle, Co Dublin last night.
Gardaí are currently investigating the circumstances of the unexplained deaths of the two boys and a girl.
A taxi driver found a woman in a disorientated state on a street in Newcastle last night and contacted local gardaí. The woman was taken to hospital.
It is believed the family moved to Newcastle about a year ago.
