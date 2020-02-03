Bookies backing Grainne to dance her way to victory

Contact
Grianne Gallanagh has the backing of the bookies.
Donegal stunner Grainne Gallanagh has hot-footed her way up the betting to win Dancing With The Stars after she impressed judges and viewers alike with her performance to ‘Unstoppable’ by Sia on Sunday’s latest instalment.
The Buncrana-born model had started the weekend as a relative outsider, but judge Julian Benson described her latest performance as her ‘best yet’ and the 27-point haul was enough to see her on top of the leaderboard for the first time in the series.
BoyleSports have now slashed her odds into 9/1 from 20/1, putting her ahead of Brian Dowling at 11/1.
Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Ryan Andrews and Lottie Ryan have been trading places at the top of the betting but the weekend performance from Grainne Gallanagh has given them something to think about.
"She wasn’t lighting it up in the early stages, but we’ve had to cut her into 9/1 from 20/1 after a surge in support following her highest score of the series.”
