Liverpool lose as Donegal's Daragh 'signs' for Connacht Rugby

Matt Britton

A young Donegal Man Utd fan who took it upon himself to write a letter to Liverpool's manager Jorgen Klopp asking to ease off and maybe lose a few games has quite surprisingly had his wish come true.
Not only that but after his letter went viral he has also attracted the attention of Connacht RFC where he has been asked to lead out the team against Scarlets.
Glenswilly’s Daragh Curley had contacted Klopp asking him to make Liverpool lose.
Much to Daragh's surprise Klopp responded to the Man United fan by telling him that he couldn’t grant his request, but added “we will lose games in the future because that is football”.
Liverpool may already have one hand on the Premiership with what really is an unassailable lead but since Daragh sent his letter, Liverpool have lost three matches.
They were beaten by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on February 18 and by Watford on Saturday and then again on by Chelsea in the FA Cup.
Speaking at a press conference at the weekend Klopp commented: “It was just nice, it was cheeky,
“I don’t think everybody has to be a Liverpool fan but I like working for Liverpool and I like the rivalry we have.
“But I love it even more if we can keep it on the pitch so apart from that they can be happy and we should be happy and I hope Daragh is now happy and he looked like it in the picture I saw later so, good!”
Daragh's fame has now spread much further afield so much that  Connacht Rugby have signed him up. The club tweeted last week “Say hello to our new signing, Daragh Curley!
“We’ve invited him to become a pro rugby player for a day, and lead out the team as mascot for the Scarlets game next month.”

