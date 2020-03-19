New pontoon a great boost for watersports clubs at Donegal pier

A new floating pontoon at the pier in Donegal town will make it easier for people of all ages and abilities to safely access boats.

The pier is currently used by a number of watersports clubs including Donegal Dragons and Donegal Bay Rowing Club. Up until now, the clubs used either the Waterbus jetty or the slipway.

Donegal County Council Piers Officer Cathal Sweeney was keen that that new pontoon would provide a safer and easier way for people to get into boats. This opens up waterbased activities to more people and makes it a better experience for existing users.

Mr Sweeney has overseen the project from concept to completion and is delighted with the result. He has ensured that the new pontoon is designed to sit at just the right height above the water for people to get on and off small boats easily.

Having a pontoon in situ will also greatly facilitate the organisation of events such as the annual Donegal Dragons Regatta. This event attracts participants from all over Ireland and the world and is a great showcase of local watersports facilities.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal MD Cllr Noel Jordan (SF) praised Mr Sweeney for this project.

He said: “I welcome works taking place at Donegal pier and I thank Cathal Sweeney. This is going to greatly help the pier users; the fishermen and sports and leisure.

“It was 2017 when it was passed here in a motion that I took forward so I am delighted that it is moving ahead.”

Clubs are now hopeful that a Maritime Centre for which planning permission has been granted will secure funding, bring to another level the watersports facilities in Donegal Town.