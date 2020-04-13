Gritters will be in action on Donegal roads this evening

It may be only a few short weeks away from the start of summer, but Donegal County Council's gritters will be in action on the county's roads this evening (Monday).

Met Eireann is forecasting temperatures of -2°C to 2°C overnight.

Donegal County Council has announced that its gritters will be on the roads from 9.00pm. Motorists should drive with caution and assume that no road is ice free.