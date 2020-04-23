Big-hearted Donegal healthcare worker who had Covid-19 is raising money for his patients

A kind-hearted frontline healthcare worker who contracted Covid-19 is raising funds to support the patients for whom he was caring.

Cyril Brennan’s fundraiser on gofundme is for the comfort funds of the Rock Community Nursing Unit and the Sheil Hospital, both in Ballyshannon.

Speaking of contracting the virus, Mr Brennan said: “I am really disappointed as I and everyone around me took as much precaution to prevent this from happening. But it's so hard to identify how it happened so I don't blame anyone or any particular situation.

“I was brought to Sligo hospital by ambulance but I was very much aware of my situation. I just couldn't drive my car and I didn't want to infect someone who wasn't protected by driving me.

“I've not been put on a ventilator and thankfully my symptoms remain mild. I've had an underlying health problem that I wasn't aware of which made the symptoms worse, but these have now been identified and are being treated accordingly, so the Covid can't play any havoc.”

Mr Brennan said his biggest disappointment is having to leave the front line and the residents he cares for in his work.

“For those who have contacted me and offered support I feel the best way to support me is to support those that I was caring for,” he said. “I've created a gofundme account for the patient comfort funds of both the Rock Unit and the Sheil Hospital and all money raised will be stipulated to be spent on the needs of the residents, be it a social event, or a memorial event for the residents that have passed away.

“It's been a real difficult time for our residents with various restrictions, and there has been much donated to staff, which has been gratefully received. I'd like to do something for our residents. Depending on the developing situation with the Rock, the money collected will be for those residents who are currently residing in Stranorlar. I know it's a difficult time for people financially, so any donations no matter how small will be greatly received.”

Anyone who wishes to donate can do so by clicking here