Man charged with alleged arson causing a gorse fire in Donegal

Fire services brought the blaze under control
Gardaí have arrested and charged a man, aged in his fifties following a reported arson incident which led to a gorse fire in the Loughanoran area of Annagry in west Donegal.
Gardaí say the incident occurred on May 11 at approximately 12.30pm. They received reports of a man starting a fire outside a property in the area which then spread. Gardaí and fire services attended the scene. A technical examination of the area was carried out. No injuries were sustained as a result of this incident.
The man in his fifties was arrested and taken to Milford Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. He has since been charged in relation to this incident and is due to appear before An Clochán Liath District Court today (Tuesday).
