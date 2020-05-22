Power cuts affecting parts of Donegal as strong winds hit the county

Contact
High winds with gusts of up to 110km/h have led to power cuts in Donegal.
ESB Networks are working to restore power to homes and businesses in the Glenties and Derrybeg areas.
People are warned to watch out for fallen power lines and to report any faults or fallen lines to 1850 372 999.
Related story: Weather warning for Donegal has been upgraded
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Discovery of wall of the convent of San Francisco where Red Hugh O'Donnell is believed to be buried. PHOTO Cultura Turismo VLL/Twitter
Upper Shroove Road closed between Carrowtrasna and the Inishowen Head Road for essential repair work
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.