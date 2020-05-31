Contact

Another 'prickly' rescue for big-hearted Donegal gardaí

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

An injured hedgehog is in the care of the ISPCA thanks to the kindness of gardaí in Donegal.

Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit came upon the little injured hedgehog on the dual carriageway on Saturday evening. He was very badly dehydrated and had a suspected broken back leg.

The lucky hedgehog got a Garda escort into the care of the ISPCA where he was given suitable fluids with an x-ray and veterinary care to follow. 

Donegal gardaí's social media pages have been flooded with thanks to the officers involved, as well as good wishes for the recovery of the hedgehog.

This is the second time in just a few weeks that gardaí in Donegal have come to the rescue of a hedgehog. Earlier this month, detectives on patrol in Raphoe freed a hedgehog that had become trapped in a discarded take away milkshake cup.

A video of the Raphoe rescue can be seen here: WATCH - The lovely moment when Donegal gardaí free trapped hedgehog

