Covid-19 changes how and where elected councillors meet and work in Donegal

For the first time since the Municipal District system came into being, a meeting of Donegal MD was held in a venue other than the designated chamber.

Under normal circumstances, meetings take place in the Peter Kennedy Chamber in the Donegal Public Services Centre. But due to Covid-19 guidelines, Tuesday's AGM took place in the St John Bosco Centre, Donegal Town to allow for physical distancing.

Outgoing Cathaoirleach Cllr Noel Jordan (SF) thanked the St John Bosco Centre committee for hosting the meetings. He advised councillors, council staff, media and members of the public to remain in the same seat throughout the meeting, to not approach another person’s seat and to observe two-metre physical distancing at all times.

And rather than the outgoing Cathaoirleach handing over the chain to the new Cathaoirleach, it had to be placed on a table. Incoming Cathaoirleach Cllr Micheál Naughton then had to disinfect the chain of office with wipes before putting it on.

Normally following election, the new Cathaoirleach would take a seat at the top table in order to chair the remainder of the meeting. But because of Covid-19 restrictions, Cllr Naughton carried out his duties from the seat in which he had begun the meeting.

Donegal MD meetings will continue in the St John Bosco Centre until restrictions are lifted.