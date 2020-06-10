Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Covid-19 changes how and where elected councillors meet and work in Donegal

A new home for Donegal MD during the Covid-19 crisis

Cathaoirleach of Donegal MD

Newly Cathaoirleach of Donegal MD Cllr Micheál Naughton disinfecting the chain of office before putting it on

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

For the first time since the Municipal District system came into being, a meeting of Donegal MD was held in a venue other than the designated chamber. 

Under normal circumstances, meetings take place in the Peter Kennedy Chamber in the Donegal Public Services Centre. But due to Covid-19 guidelines, Tuesday's AGM took place in the St John Bosco Centre, Donegal Town to allow for physical distancing.

Outgoing Cathaoirleach Cllr Noel Jordan (SF) thanked the St John Bosco Centre committee for hosting the meetings. He advised councillors, council staff, media and members of the public to remain in the same seat throughout the meeting, to not approach another person’s seat and to observe two-metre physical distancing at all times.

And rather than the outgoing Cathaoirleach handing over the chain to the new Cathaoirleach, it had to be placed on a table. Incoming Cathaoirleach Cllr Micheál Naughton then had to disinfect the chain of office with wipes before putting it on. 

Normally following election, the new Cathaoirleach would take a seat at the top table in order to chair the remainder of the meeting. But because of Covid-19 restrictions, Cllr Naughton carried out his duties from the seat in which he had begun the meeting.

Donegal MD meetings will continue in the St John Bosco Centre until restrictions are lifted.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie