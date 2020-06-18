Donegal vet is trying to reunite lost dog with its owner - do you recognise this gorgeous pooch?

Contact
Ballyshannon vet keen to reunite lost dog with its owner
This beautiful dog has been found in the Askill area of Ballyshannon.
She is currently in the safe care of the Old Church Veterinary Hospital. Staff say she has been recently groomed but has no microchip.
In a social media post they said: "Can we all share until we can reunite this baby with her family?"
Anyone with information can contact the Ballyshannon clinic on 071 9851559.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Donegal gardaí convey their heartfelt sympathy to family and friends of the late Detective Garda Colm Horkan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.