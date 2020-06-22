Contact

Green light for new Donegal swimming pool and mixed used development

The development will be a huge boost for Donegal

Proposed plans for swimming pool, commercial units and houses

New Donegal swimming pool gets green light

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

A major development that includes a swimming pool, coffee shop, office complex, houses and a transport hub has been given the green light.

The complex is to be located in the Mullins area of Donegal Town. It represents a huge investment in the area by Donegal natives Tommy and Norah Gallagher of Carnvalley Holdings Ltd.

Cllr Tom Conaghan (Ind) welcomed the news, saying: “This will give a major boost to employment in Donegal Town and surrounding areas during construction and completion.”

Cllr Conaghan has worked closely with developers Tommy and Norah Gallagher of Carnvalley Holdings since they first purchased the Mullins site some years ago.

He said: “The applicants are making a huge investment in Donegal Town and I've worked closely with Donegal County Council in getting this project over the line.

“This is a positive news story, a great day for Donegal Town and southwest Donegal. I wish the developers continued success in their new  project.”

Donegal County Council granted initial planning permission for the development back in April, but this final confirmation is most welcome.

Cllr Conaghan is optimistic that work will begin very soon.

The development which is to cost more than €10m is close to the N56 on the western side of Donegal Town.

With close to 18 acres available, the development aims to meet leisure, commercial and residential needs. The focal point will be the leisure centre with swimming pool. Other commercial aspects include a coffee shop; two three-story office blocks; a mixed-use building including apartments; twin buildings for retail space;  bulky goods buildings; a transportation hub with ticket office, waiting area, toilets and parking facilities.

The residential zone will include around 80 houses ranging from one-bedroom single storey dwelling to four-bedroom homes over two-and-a-half storeys, as well as the previously mentioned apartments.

There will also be a two-storey children’s play zone and a two-storey community building including a digital hub.

The development also includes pedestrian footpaths, cycling lanes, and the creation of a new access off the Killymard Road, as well as around 400 parking spaces.

Plans were submitted by architect William Donoghue & Associates.

As part of Phase One of the project, much preparatory work has already been completed. This included a new roundabout where the Killymard Road meets the N56, new footpaths, major site clearance and levelling works, provision of drainage, water, electricity and other services.

