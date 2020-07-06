Overnight callout for Donegal Mountain Rescue Team in search for missing person

Contact
Donegal Mountain Rescue Team were tasked to assist in missing person search
Donegal Mountain Rescue Team responded to an overnight call to help in the search for a missing person in the Inishowen area.
The callout came from gardaí at 1.39am and the team of volunteers gathered to join the search along with Greencastle Coastguard.
Fortunately the missing person was found safe and well and the team returned to base at 4am. The night was still not over for the volunteers as all vehicles and equipment had to be cleaned, sanitised and left ready for the next use.
