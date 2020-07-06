New Deputy Principal appointments announced for two Donegal schools

Donegal ETB has appointed two new Deputy Principals to its Carrick and Donegal Town schools.

Mr Gareth Doherty has been appointed Deputy Principal to Coláiste na Carraige (Carrick) for the 2020/21 school year, while Ms Caroline Mohan has been appointed Deputy Principal to the Abbey Vocational School in Donegal Town.

Donegal ETB is the largest education and training provider in the county and manages 15 out of the county’s 27 post-primary schools.

The Abbey Vocational School is the largest of these 15 schools with over 900 students.

Coláiste na Carraige provides second level education to the communities of Carrick, Kilcar and Glencolmcille and is currently participating in the Gaeltacht School Recognition Scheme with 220 students attending.

Originally from Stranorlar, Mr Doherty has been working in Coláiste na Carraige since 2009 and previously in Finn Valley College in Stranorlar, where he taught from 2005 until 2009.

He said: “I am looking forward to my new role in the school. I know it will be a positive experience and I’m looking forward to working with the whole school community.”

Ms Mohan is a former pupil of the Abbey Vocational School. She returned to there after completing her Degree in Mathematics and Economics and has been teaching Mathematics for the past 24 years.

“I’m looking forward to working with the entire school community to continue the great work that is happening in the AVS," she said. "As a former pupil, I’m delighted to have spent my entire teaching career in this wonderful school and I’m looking forward to the new challenge that this role will bring in the years ahead.”

In congratulating Ms Doherty and Ms Mohan on their respective appointments, Donegal ETB’s Director of Schools Dr Martin Gormley said: “I very much look forward to supporting Gareth and Caroline in their new roles over the coming year and I’m delighted they have joined the senior ranks of our post-primary management team."

In the previous academic year 2019-2020, over 5,000 students attended Donegal ETB post-primary schools.

Chief Executive Anne McHugh said: “I very much welcome these appointments to our Carrick and Donegal Town schools. The contribution of our Deputy Principals to the management of our post-primary provision is central to our delivery of a quality, learner-centred education and training service across the county and its islands.”

Mr Doherty and Ms Mohan officially take up their appointments on September 1.