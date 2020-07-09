Contact

Wife of Google co-founder gives whopping €500,000 to a Donegal GAA Club

The club are thanking their lucky stars for this timely windfall

€500,000 donation to a Donegal GAA club

Termon GAA Club delighted with €500,000 donation

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Termon GAA Club has received a massive boost as a US businesswoman and wife of Google’s co-founder contributed €500,000 to the club. 

Nicole Shanahan rose from a poor background to study law at Stanford and is now CEO of her own hugely successful  patent management technology firm, ClearAccessIP. She is married to Google co-founder Sergey Brin with whom she has a child. 

Brin is ranked as the seventh-richest man in America and  has a fortune of $53.5 billion.

Ms Shanahan is known for her philanthropy and has already donated millions of dollars in the US. Her generous donation to Termon has needless to say been met with a lot of surprise in Donegal.

This is the sort of present that all clubs dream of and it comes as a timely injection for Termon who are in the process of raising €1m for a new clubhouse facility at  Burn Road.

The windfall came about through the involvement of Gibson and Associates, Solicitors, whose managing director Daireann Gibson is well-known in Termon GAA. He is present chairperson of the Termon Minor Club.

Nicole Shanahan has Irish ancestry and she is a client of Gibson and Associates. Speaking this week on  Highland Radio, Daireann Gibson said it was "fantastic news. It is great for the community and for the GAA," adding that it was a "social contribution".

The club, formed in 1963, must be thanking their lucky stars. It was a winning lotto day for Termon.

