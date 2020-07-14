Have you seen Shep? Beloved dog missing after jumping from jeep in Donegal

Contact
Appeal for help in finding missing dog in Donegal
A beloved dog has gone missing in Donegal and its owners are appealing for anyone who sees him to get in touch.
The collie jumped from a jeep at Carndonagh Mart at around 11.30am on Tuesday. He has not been seen since.
The dog answers to the name of Shep. Anyone who sees him is asked to contact Carn Vet Clinic on 074 9374127.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.