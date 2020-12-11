Motorist detected driving at 125km/h in a 100km/h zone in Donegal

Contact
GoSafe has checked the speed of 111,401 vehicles and detected 532 vehicles travelling in excess of the speed limit
A motorist has been detected driving at 125km/h in a 100km/h zone in Donegal during a national operation aimed at speeding drivers.
The driver was detected on the R238 at Elaghbeg, Burnfoot.
During the first nine hours of National Slow Down Day, gardaí say GoSafe has checked the speed of 111,401 vehicles and detected 532 vehicles travelling in excess of the speed limit.
Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) continue to appeal to drivers to increase compliance with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed-related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.
The national speed enforcement operation is in place for a 24-hour period until 7am on Saturday. The operation consists of high visibility speed enforcement across the 1,300 speed enforcement zones in the country, as well as the delivery of a road safety message through national, local and social media. This will be supported by the conducting of speed enforcement checks by roads policing units nationwide.
