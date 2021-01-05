Gardaí appeal for information after car vandalised at Donegal home

A car has been vandalised while parked outside a Donegal home.

The incident occurred in the Carrick Fern area of Buncrana at around 8.30am on December 31. The front passenger window was smashed but nothing was taken from the car.

Gardaí in Buncrana are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident to contact them on 074 93 20540.