Teenagers sought after damage caused to vehicles at a commercial yard

Contact
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67100 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111
Two teenagers are being sought by gardaí after damage was caused to vehicles at a commercial yard in Ballybofey.
The incidents of criminal damage occurred at the yard that is used to store second-hand vehicles on the Donegal Road in Ballybofey on March 11 and 12.
One teenager was observed by the owner of the yard on March 11 and the same teenager was observed in the yard with a second teenager on March 12. Damage to vehicles was discovered on both occasions.
The first teenager is believed to be 17 or 18 years of age, has blonde hair and was wearing tracksuit-style clothes on the first occasion and black tracksuit bottoms, a grey or white top, a navy jacket and black trainers on the second occasion. The second youth is believed to be 15 or 16 years old, has dirty blond hair and was wearing a tracksuit.
On the second occasion, the youths had a bike and a scooter with them.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who saw the youths in the area between 2.30pm and 3.30pm on March 11 and on March 12 between 5pm and 6pm to contact Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67100 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Glór Tíre, the search for the next big country music star has been temporarily postponed on TG4 due to a Covid-19 incident.
The early nineteenth-century Condon House on The Mall in Ballyshannon will undergo conservation works under the Heritage Council’s Historic Towns Initiative.
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67100 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111
The collision occurred at Ballymagroarty, Ballintra on the N15 on Thursday, March 11 at approximately 8am.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.