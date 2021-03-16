Teenagers sought after damage caused to vehicles at a commercial yard

Two teenagers are being sought by gardaí after damage was caused to vehicles at a commercial yard in Ballybofey.

The incidents of criminal damage occurred at the yard that is used to store second-hand vehicles on the Donegal Road in Ballybofey on March 11 and 12.

One teenager was observed by the owner of the yard on March 11 and the same teenager was observed in the yard with a second teenager on March 12. Damage to vehicles was discovered on both occasions.

The first teenager is believed to be 17 or 18 years of age, has blonde hair and was wearing tracksuit-style clothes on the first occasion and black tracksuit bottoms, a grey or white top, a navy jacket and black trainers on the second occasion. The second youth is believed to be 15 or 16 years old, has dirty blond hair and was wearing a tracksuit.

On the second occasion, the youths had a bike and a scooter with them.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who saw the youths in the area between 2.30pm and 3.30pm on March 11 and on March 12 between 5pm and 6pm to contact Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67100 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.