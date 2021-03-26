New 80-bed community hospital on the way as residents depart old hospital for the last time

It's been a week today since residents left the existing Sheil Hospital in Ballyshanon for the last time.

Local man, Patrick McGloin and Bundoran lady, Margot O’Kane, were the last of 13 residents to leave the long stay part of the hospital, moving to the new Ballyshannon Community Nursing Unit a week ago today.

Speaking of her stay at the Sheil Hospital Ms O’Kane, (above), said she had “a great time. They are all very good and kind and look after us very well,” said Ms O’Kane.

Mr McGloin, (above), said he was six years at the Sheil Hospital and that he had enjoyed his time there.

“I made some friends here and they have looked after us pretty well,” said Mr McGloin.

An emotional day for staff and residents alike, it’s anticipated that the new €31 million, 80-bed community hospital, which is currently under construction and will incorporate the existing Sheil Hospital building, will be completed within 18 months.

The new 80-bed Community Hospital will consist of 52 long stay beds, mostly comprising of single rooms and four double/twin rooms with en suites.

There will be an eight bedded dementia unit which is on the lower ground floor with gardens, mostly for respite residents.

There will also be a twenty bed short stay unit which will consist of respite beds, palliative beds, convalescent beds and rehab beds.

Attached within the new build will be a day hospital service and will also accommodate outpatient clinics for geriatrician visit clinics, formerly acute services and also meals on wheels services will be provided at the campus.

Donna Reid, director of nursing at the Sheil and a member of the project team, said the day was five years in the making.

“I think the service is much required and will meet the needs of south Donegal and north Sligo in the way of long term care beds and supporting acute services with the rehab and convalescent beds as well.

"It will benefit the local community in terms of respite and then the day hospital will link up those in the community that need that screening of older people services between full clinics and assessments.

“We’re excited about it. It’s going to be a good service,” said Ms Reid.

Three staff members who will be moving along with the residents to the Ballyshannon Community Nursing Unit, have over 100 years of service at the Sheil Hospital between them.

“I started as a cleaner and then I moved into the laundry,” said Ann Whoriskey who has worked for 32 years at the hospital.

“I had my three children here. Everything was lovely here,” said Ms Whoriskey.

Meanwhile Celine Kerrigan has worked in catering at the hospital for 39 years.

“I worked with a wonderful team, they were simply the best. We have been through a lot together,” said Ms Kerrigan.

John McGill joined the hospital staff at the age of 18 as a porter. After working in a variety of areas, from gardening to the maternity to unit to his current role as a healthcare assistant, Mr McGill has now worked for 43 years at the Sheil hospital.

“I have had some good ones here,” said Mr McGill.

Chief officer CHO1 (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo), John Hayes, welcomed this next stage of the development.

"The progress of the new building is very visible from the Belleek Road and as people walk over the bridge. I congratulate all the staff in the Sheil Hospital and Rock Nursing Unit and thank them for all their help in merging services and looking after residents so well.

In less than two years we will have opened the new Community Hospital in Ballyshannon," said Mr Hayes.