28/05/2021

Concern raised over lack of progress on new ferry for Tory

Helicopter service approved for Donegal's largest island

Tory Island

Donegal TD Pearse Doherty says the purpose-built vessel will take years

Concern has been raised about the lack of progress in commissioning a new ferry for Tory.

Donegal Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty said that it is hugely disappointing that no progress has been made despite assurances given to the people of Tory over a  new purpose-built vessel for the island.

Mr Doherty said it is evident that the commissioning project has been sitting idle, without any indication that even so much as a design process having been undertaken. He said that at this rate, it would be years before the people of Tory receive the ferry that was promised to them.

“I have received a reply from the Minister for Rural and Community Development to a question I raised on the expected timeframe for the new ferry that was promised.

“It was highly disappointing to hear that the Department have shifted the blame to Donegal County Council stating that the construction of the new breakwater at Magheroarty pier will need to be undertaken before any new ferry can be designed.


“This lack of urgency is contrary to the priority status given by the previous Government to the people of Tory and I am very concerned with the lack of progress made.

“The people of Tory are waiting on this new vessel and I can understand their frustration with this latest news.

“I will be following up with both Donegal County Council and Minister Heather Humphreys again to push for progress on the new ferry. I have asked Minister Humphreys to meet with myself and island representatives as a matter of urgency.”

