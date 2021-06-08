Donegal gardaí seek information on theft of trailer

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information on the theft to contact Buncrana garda station
Gardaí in Inishowen are appealing for information after the theft of a trailer.
The 10ft by 5ft Ifor Williams trailer was stolen from a property at Aughaweel, Linsfort between Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information on the theft, or who is offered a similar trailer in suspicious circumstances, to contact Buncrana garda station on 074 93 205040 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.
