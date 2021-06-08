Donegal gardaí seek information on theft of trailer

Gardaí in Inishowen are appealing for information after the theft of a trailer.

The 10ft by 5ft Ifor Williams trailer was stolen from a property at Aughaweel, Linsfort between Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information on the theft, or who is offered a similar trailer in suspicious circumstances, to contact Buncrana garda station on 074 93 205040 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.