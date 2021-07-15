Óstán Ghaoth Dobhair and Seaview hotel architects showcase plans to councillors

Óstán Ghaoth Dobhair, 2020 Picture Michelle Nic Pháidín
Architects who are drafting plans for Óstán Ghaoth Dobhair and the Seaview Hotel recently asked to meet with local councillors to showcase their preliminary plans.
Both hotels which are located in Bunbeg are to undergo changes after having being purchased by a Dublin-based company Vesada Group in 2020. Announcement of the purchase was made in September last.
Cathaoirleach Marie Therese Gallagher said the meeting with architects was facilitated.
“It's exciting times and huge investment into Bunbeg,” she said.
Cllr Gallagher said that the plans for the Seaview Hotel will see the hotel restored, for the most part, to as it exists today. She said that there will be a green area and bar and restaurant at the hotel.
Plans for the óstán may see a very different structure being developed when compared to the accommodation that currently exists. Each development will need to go through the normal planning process and plans of the buildings cannot be made available before that process.She did add that the multi-million euro investment will provide employment during the construction phase and will also provide over seventy full and part-time positions when complete.
