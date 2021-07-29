Busking festival returns to the streets of Letterkenny this weekend

Letterkenny’s Main Street will see the return of participants competing in the annual Letterkenny Busking Festival competition this Saturday.

Since the festival was first held in 2015, all types of buskers and performers have been taking part in this annual event and this year sees the return of many favourites but also some exciting new acts.

The festival has reached its participant quota for this year’s event as many performers have signed up for the festival.

The Letterkenny Busking Festival brings various acts together to celebrate local and national talent.

A variety of trad musicians, singers, acoustic guitarists and many more performers will be battling it out to win cash prizes. Participants and groups taking part in this year’s competition will be in with a chance of winning prizes from the €1,000 prize fund. This year’s festival will comprise of a trail from the High Road to the Lower Main Street. Buskers and groups will be performing all along this trail from 12pm to 3pm on the day.

Letterkenny Chamber is organising the busking festival through its ShopLK brand.

“We’re delighted to be in the position again to run this year’s festival”, Michael Margey, President of Letterkenny Chamber said.

“The past fifteen months have been very tough on our businesses and community, but we are now finally getting closer to some sort of normality and to be able to deliver this year’s festival is going to be wonderful for the town. We are delighted to be bringing some summer entertainment back to Letterkenny.

“We will have all the social distancing measures in place to ensure that our buskers and spectators feel safe and experience an enjoyable event. The annual Letterkenny Busking Festival is funded through the Retail Promotion initiative from Donegal County Council and helps to showcase what Letterkenny and in particular the Main Street has to offer. We hope that July 31 will be a memorable and enjoyable day out for all.”

Letterkenny Chamber CEO Toni Forrester said: “We would love for spectators to follow the trail and give support to as many of the performers as possible. Make it a day out and wander from one spot to another. From 1pm the Main Street will be closed to traffic from Rosemount to Oliver Plunkett Road, so spectators will be able to enjoy the festival atmosphere. This is an outdoors, family friendly event and our first for over a year. Why not come along, meet friends and family, and help bring the town to life.”

To add to the festival, there will be two special performances before and afterwards. Mark McLean will perform a solo set at the Market Square bandstand from 11am to 12pm and his band The Hillbilly Rednecks will also perform at the bandstand from 3pm to 4pm.