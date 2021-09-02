Donegal Airport seeking new carrier for Glasgow service

Donegal Airport is actively seeking a new carrier for its Glasgow service after Loganair said it will stop flying the route next month.

Loganair has confirmed that it is suspending the three times a week service from Donegal Airport next month.

The airline is to cease its Donegal to Glasgow service from the end of the summer season on October 29.

The company said that to “support its industry-leading position in the recovery from the pandemic, the airline has chosen to focus on key destinations and will therefore be ceasing services to Donegal and Jersey from the end of this summer season”.

The management of Donegal Airport said it is disappointed by the Loganair announcement.

It said the route was suspended in October 2020 but since it recommenced in July there was an immediate uptake of bookings and most flights in August were fully booked.

“The airport management believes that there is a continuing demand for a flight between Glasgow and Donegal and are actively seeking an alternative carrier to operate the route,” management said in a statement.

The loss of the flight is another blow for Donegal Airport which earlier this year lost its Dublin service after the collapse of Stobart Air in June.

The Public Service Obligation (PSO) air services contract for the Dublin flight was then awarded to Swedish airline Amapola and the service recommenced in late July.

'Big Loss'

Local councillor Noreen McGarvey said the flight is a vital link between west Donegal and the Donegal diaspora in Scotland.

“It is a big loss for the area and it is very disappointing,” she said.

“We just got over losing the Dublin flight and reinstating that so to get this news now is very disappointing. I will be speaking with management in the airport and they obviously will be looking now to see if there are any carriers out there who want to take on this flight.

“We will be pressing upon the Minister for Transport the need for this service. There are huge Rosses and west Donegal connections in Glasgow. There is good traffic and there are a lot of students in universities in Scotland who use the flights and of course, football fans going to football matches in Glasgow have used it for years.

“It is important to maintain the home connection with Donegal people who are in Glasgow and other parts of Scotland. Anything that we can do to retain jobs at the airport and of course increase tourism locally is vital.”