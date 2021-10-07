Man to appear in court following assault on garda

Gardaí have confirmed a garda was the injured party in a public order incident in Ballybofey at the weekend
A man is to appear in court in connection with an assault on a garda in Ballybofey at the weekend.
Gardaí say they attended a public order incident in the town at around 1.40am on Sunday.
One man was arrested and has been charged. He is due to appear before a sitting of Letterkenny District Court later this month.
Gardaí say a garda was the injured party in the incident.
Gardaí have confirmed a garda was the injured party in a public order incident in Ballybofey at the weekend
Paul McGinley: Freedom of the county to the former Ryder Cup captain whose parents are both from Donegal
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.