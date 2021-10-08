Gallery: Thousands in Dublin for major mica protest

Thousands of people have protested in Dublin today in support of a 100% redress scheme for those with mica-damaged properties. The protest rally began at the Garden of Remembrance near the top of O’Connell Street, and made its way down to the Custom House on the Liffey quays.
The crowds swelled as they made their way to a platform where a number of speeches were made. The message to the government was clear, 100% redress, no less. Many of those taking part had taken time off work, and schoolchildren were also in attendance.
PHOTOS: Catherine McGinty
