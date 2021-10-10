Woman airlifted to hospital after getting into difficulty off Donegal beach

The Bundoran RNLI inshore lifeboat responded after a swimmer was caught in a rip current off the town’s main beach on Sunday
A woman has been airlifted to hospital after getting into difficulty off a Donegal beach.
The Bundoran RNLI inshore lifeboat responded after the swimmer was caught in a rip current off the town’s main beach at around 9am on Sunday.
The woman made her own way back to shore where she received medical treatment.
The Sligo-based Rescue 118 helicopter was tasked by Malin Head Coast Guard to the scene and the woman was airlifted to Sligo University Hospital.
It is the second call-out in just over a week involving swimmers in Bundoran. Last Saturday the lifeboat came to the aid of three members of the one family who had got into difficulty.
