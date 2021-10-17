County councillor hits out at Government for accepting invitation to service marking centenary of partition

A Donegal county councillor has hit out at the Government’s decision to send representatives to a church service in Armagh marking the centenary of partition and the creation of Northern Ireland.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney and chief whip Jack Chambers are to represent the Government at the event on Thursday that President Michael D Higgins declined to attend.

The President turned down an invitation for the event at St Patrick's Church of Ireland cathedral, which is organised by the five main churches, saying he believed the title was politicised and it would not be appropriate for him to go.

Independent councillor Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig said Mr Higgins took the correct decision by refusing to attend the ceremony which he said was organised “to acknowledge normalisation of partition and by extension, recognition of its legitimacy”.

He said the partition of Ireland in 1921 “was a crime against the people of Ireland and a violation of the basic concepts of democracy”.

“It is shameful that the Dublin government has decided not to follow the example set by Michael D and instead take its lead from the most reactionary elements here and in Britain and attend the jamboree in Armagh,” he said.

The councillor also criticised the SDLP for accepting an invitation to attend the service.

“What we have to keep in mind is that Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the SDLP are all beneficiaries of partition and their existence will be seriously challenged when it inevitably ends Hence the anxiety to maintain the border,” he said.

“On reflection, this gives us another good reason for removing partition; to rid ourselves of such political parasites.”

He said there is only one proper response to partition “and that is outright condemnation and total rejection”.

“There is no justification for celebration nor is there need for reflection and those who do so are merely contributing to normalisation of the situation and give recognition to the injustice that is the current status quo.”