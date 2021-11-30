Search

30 Nov 2021

McConalogue welcomes mica scheme as ‘tremendous outcome for homeowners’

‘I don't know if you'll absolutely please everyone, I think that's probably impossible’

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Charlie McConalogue said the mica scheme will 'will stand the test of time'

Reporter:

Declan Magee

Email:

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

Donegal Fianna Fáil TD and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said the scheme is “very strong” and “can support families to remediate their homes”.
He said the €2.2bn scheme which was announced on Tuesday “will stand the test of time,” and was a "tremendous outcome for homeowners" that offers a comprehensive solution for many.
“Overall this is a very strong scheme, one that can support families to remediate their homes and one which will stand the test of time,” he said.
"I don't know if you'll absolutely please everyone, I think that's probably impossible.”
Concerns have been raised by the Mica Action group and Donegal Opposition TDs about the per-square-foot costs, but Mr McConalogue said the rates offered by the scheme will be reviewed again in the early part of next year.
"I think this scheme today provides the clear detail that will give homeowners clarity in terms of where they stand, confidence that their homes will be remediated and ensures that we're not leaving important details to be decided in the future," he said.

READ MORE: Mica Action Group ‘cannot accept’ sliding scale for redress costs

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media