McConalogue welcomes mica scheme as ‘tremendous outcome for homeowners’

Charlie McConalogue said the mica scheme will 'will stand the test of time'
Donegal Fianna Fáil TD and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said the scheme is “very strong” and “can support families to remediate their homes”.
He said the €2.2bn scheme which was announced on Tuesday “will stand the test of time,” and was a "tremendous outcome for homeowners" that offers a comprehensive solution for many.
“Overall this is a very strong scheme, one that can support families to remediate their homes and one which will stand the test of time,” he said.
"I don't know if you'll absolutely please everyone, I think that's probably impossible.”
Concerns have been raised by the Mica Action group and Donegal Opposition TDs about the per-square-foot costs, but Mr McConalogue said the rates offered by the scheme will be reviewed again in the early part of next year.
"I think this scheme today provides the clear detail that will give homeowners clarity in terms of where they stand, confidence that their homes will be remediated and ensures that we're not leaving important details to be decided in the future," he said.
