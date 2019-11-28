BREAKING: A bright shining light for Donegal town as Cllr Confirms that planning for cinema is granted

Contact
Impression of proposed Cinema in Donegal
There was a great air of optimism and indeed, jubilation in Donegal Town this evening as speculation was high that planning permission had been granted for the new cinema development.
With the Christmas lights due to be turned on in less than an hour's time this really is a bright light for Donegal town and the environs
Cllr. Tom Conaghan told Donegal Live, "I am delighted to report that the official planning announcement for the cinema in Donegal Town will be made tomorrow morning (Friday) and that it is positive.
"While I await the official announcement I have confidence that this is another great day for Donegal Town. I was always confident of a positive outcome.
"The planners have carefully considered the application and I’m simply delighted as I have worked hard on securing this for everybody in South Donegal
"I have been informed that WJ Dolan Construction plans to start work as soon as possible on a two-storey, five Screen, 714 seat cinema which will include a small restaurant, 155 space car park and access to the R267 at the existing Lidl junction."
