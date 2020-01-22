Who will be this year's Donegal Person of the Year?

Without a doubt the annual Donegal Person of the Year Annual Banquet in Dublin is the social highlight of the year in the capital.

With this year's event taking place on St. Patrick's Weekend in the Ballsbridge Hotel there is no doubt that the demand on both accomodation and tickets for the event will be at an all-time high.

The award is regarded as the ultimate recognition a Donegal person can receive as Daniel O'Donnell highlighted some years ago saying ; “I have no shortage of awards, gold disc etc. but to me the Donegal Person of the Year.

“To be reconised and acknowledged by your own countrymen simply tops everything else.”

In recent years the Donegal Association in Dublin have had a great knack of choosing some very inspirational people - people who have contributed so much to their county.

These would include Riverdance's Moya Doherty, Daniel O'Donnell, Jim McGuinness, Deirdre McGlone, Jason Black, Sean Mc Ginley, Brian and Sean McEniff amongst a host of other household names.

This year's announcement of the recipient takes place on Friday Jan 31 in the Black Door at 6pm and is guaranteed to attract a huge crowd.

Siobhan Shovelin of the Association told the Democrat:” Year after year we wonder how are we going to come up with yet another inspiring person who ticks all the boxes and somehow we always succeed.

“We have had great nominations for this year, all of which would be worthy recipients - I think our decision this year will indeed be a popular one.”