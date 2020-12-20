Contact
Latest Ireland weather forecast for Christmas week from Met Éireann
The latest weather forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for Ireland from Met Éireann has been issued.
According to Met Éireann, the weather for Christmas Eve looks set to be cold with sunny spells. It will be a dry day for most but there will be isolated light showers on coasts. Highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in a light to moderate northerly breeze. Staying mainly dry with long clear spells and a light northerly or variable breeze on Thursday night, perfect for Santa's big flight. It will be a cold night with the risk of widespread frost.
At the moment, the weather for Christmas Day looks set to be cold but mainly dry and bright. However, there is the chance of patchy rain and drizzle developing in the northwest later.
