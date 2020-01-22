Minister welcomes Buncrana Primary Care Centre planning permission

Contact
Artists impression of the new Buncrana primary care centre
The green light given by planners for the new Buncrana Primary Care Centre, has been warmly welcomed.
“The decision by Donegal County Council to give the go-ahead for planning permission for the new Primary Care Centre at Maginn Avenue in Buncrana is a great decision for the town, for the people who live there and for the provision of high quality healthcare for the Inishowen area,” Minister for Education Joe McHugh said.
The Fine Gael TD for Donegal said he was also pleased that works will begin later this year on the project.
“Fine Gael in Government has put a new focus on delivering healthcare. The new facility in Buncrana will be state of the art and it is part of a coordinated plan for new primary care services across Donegal with other top class facilities planned in Donegal town, Dungloe, Dunfanaghy and Newtowncunningham.
“People living in Buncrana and the surrounding areas and in Inishowen will benefit hugely from the services – GPs, public health nursing, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech & language therapy, audiology and ophthalmology and Children and Adult Mental Health Services, children's disability services, Tusla and dentistry.
“And a key point in this investment is that the new Primary Care Centre will support the delivery of community healthcare services with Inishowen being one of the first nine networks in the country to implement the Community Healthcare Network model in 2020.
“Congratulations to all those involved in the work that is making this a reality and improving healthcare in the county.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.