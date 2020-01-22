Minister welcomes Buncrana Primary Care Centre planning permission

The green light given by planners for the new Buncrana Primary Care Centre, has been warmly welcomed.

“The decision by Donegal County Council to give the go-ahead for planning permission for the new Primary Care Centre at Maginn Avenue in Buncrana is a great decision for the town, for the people who live there and for the provision of high quality healthcare for the Inishowen area,” Minister for Education Joe McHugh said.

The Fine Gael TD for Donegal said he was also pleased that works will begin later this year on the project.

“Fine Gael in Government has put a new focus on delivering healthcare. The new facility in Buncrana will be state of the art and it is part of a coordinated plan for new primary care services across Donegal with other top class facilities planned in Donegal town, Dungloe, Dunfanaghy and Newtowncunningham.

“People living in Buncrana and the surrounding areas and in Inishowen will benefit hugely from the services – GPs, public health nursing, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech & language therapy, audiology and ophthalmology and Children and Adult Mental Health Services, children's disability services, Tusla and dentistry.

“And a key point in this investment is that the new Primary Care Centre will support the delivery of community healthcare services with Inishowen being one of the first nine networks in the country to implement the Community Healthcare Network model in 2020.

“Congratulations to all those involved in the work that is making this a reality and improving healthcare in the county.”