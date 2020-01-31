Cope offers Donegal swimming pool project his full support

Contact
Pat the Cope Gallagher TD
Leas Cheann Comhairle, Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher, has offered his full support to the Rosbeg Community Co Operative Society Ltd for their plans to build a swimming pool at the Dolmen Centre at Kilclooney, Portnoo.
"I am fully aware of the project and know first hand the trojan work which has been put into the project, especially getting it to its present stage where it has planning permission already granted.
"I commit to fully exploring every possible funding option for this project, if successfully re-elected to the next Dáil Éireann I will lobby extensively for this project. The need for a swimming pool in the area is well established at this point, from the benefits to an individuals health, to recreation and to the potential tourism beneifts to the overall region, each instance and argument merits that a pool be provided in the southwest area.
He added: "As I previously stated in July of 2019 the community group succeeded in gaining planning permission for a public swimming pool for the people of South West Donegal, it is now a matter of exploring funding options and maximising the potential funding which can be availed for this worthwhile project. Be assured of my fullest and complete support in the time ahead," he said.
