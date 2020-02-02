Sinn Fein leader in Donegal tonight for major Donegal election rally

Contact
Sinn Féin President, Mary Lou McDonald
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald TD will be the guest speaker at a general election rally being hosted by the party in the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny at 6 pm this evening.
With the party riding high in the opinion polls and on course for two seats in the Donegal constituency, there is an upbeat mood among supporters.
And there have been renewed calls for Mary Lou McDonald to be invited to the final leaders debate on RTE.
Originally, the debate was to feature just Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fail leader Micheál Martin.
But the latest Business Post/Red C poll shows Sinn Fein and Fianna Fail both at 24% in the polls, with Fine Gael dropping to third on 21%.
Senior RTE officials are set to meet in the morning to discuss the matter.
Meanwhile, Mr. Varadkar stated today that he would not be opposed to opening up the debate to allow Mary Lou McDonald to be present as well.
Mary Lou McDonald will also be meeting with families affected by the Mica scandal in advance of the rally.
The event is open to the public to attend.
Sinn Fein general election candidates, councillors and party activists will be in attendance.
