Representatives from three major parties in live debate tonight on Irish farming

The debate begins at 7.30 pm
Donegal farmers will be watching with interest this evening as representatives from Sinn Féin, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will go head to head in a live farming debate at 7.30pm tonight – broadcast on www.farmersjournal.ie
The debate will be moderated by the Irish Farmers Journal’s Editor and CEO, Justin McCarthy. Taking part in the debate will be:Michael Creed, Minister for Agriculture, Fine Gael TD; Charlie McConalogue, spokesperson for agriculture, Fianna Fáil TD; and Matt Carthy, Sinn Féin MEP.
The debate will be broadcast from the Irish Farmers Journal’s beef and sheep demonstration farm in Tullamore Co. Offaly.
The live broadcast will also feature the views of farmers and rural candidates during the debate.
Viewers can tweet their questions for the candidates using #IFJDEBATE or by sending a message via text or whatsapp to 086-8366465.
