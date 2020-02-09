Sinn Féin's Kenny streets ahead after final tallies for south Donegal Sligo Leitrim #GE2020

With all ballot boxes in the Sligo Leitrim count centre opened, final tallies show Martin Kenny (SF) on almost 15,000 votes.

He looks to have taken a bigger share of the vote that his next two nearest candidates combined.

A first count result is not expected until late evening.

The top six according to the final tallies are:

Martin Kenny (SF) 14,988 (25%)

Marc MacSharry (FF) 6,947 (12%)

Marian Harkin (Ind) 6,940 (12%)

Eamon Scanlon (FF) 6,191 (10%)

Frank Feighan (FG) 5,314 (9%)

Thomas Walsh on 4,746 (8%)