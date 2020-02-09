Man of the moment Padraig Mac Lochlainn delighted with Donegal vote - GE2020

Donegal senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn is on course to regain the seat he lost in 2016.

The Buncrana based senator has polled close to 14,000 votes in a stunning performance.

Speaking to DonegalLive Senator Mac Lochlainn said it has been a tremendous day for Sinn Fein.

"We had a good European and council election locally last year so we were hoping for two seats and it has turned out to be a tremendous day," he said.