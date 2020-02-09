Full first count result from Sligo Leitrim South Donegal GE2020

Contact
Electorate: 97,170
Poll: 61,169
Spoiled votes: 489
Valid Poll: 60,680
Quota: 12,137
Cllr Declan Bree (Ind) 2,236
James Conway (Ind) 1,354
Nessa Cosgrove (Labour) 1,178
Shane Ellis (FF) 2,753
Frankie Feighan (FG) 5,338
Bláithin Gallagher (Green) 1,791
Marian Harkin (Ind) 6,972
Martin Kenny (SF) 15,035 - Elected. Surplus of 2,898 to be distributed
Marc MacSharry (FF) 7,004
Ann McCloskey (Aontú) 368
Paul McWeeney (National) 451
Gino O’Boyle (PBP) 1,746
Mary O'Donnell (Ind) 46
Oisin O’Dwyer (Renua) 75
Bernie O’Hara (Ind) 650
John Perry (Ind) 1,367
Eamon Scanlon (FF) 6,246
Thomas Walsh (FG) 4,760
Sean Wynne (Ind) 1,310
