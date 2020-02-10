Second count Donegal: Distribution of Pearse Doherty's surplus

Contact
The second count saw the distribution of Pearse Doherty's surplus vote of 8,135.
The third count will see the distribution of Pádraig MacLochlainn's surplus of 982.
Second count
Casey, Peter (Ind): + 661 Total: 1,804
Gallagher, Pat ‘the Cope’ (FF): + 1,192 Total: 8,661
Harley, Martin (FG): +435 Total:3,491
McConalogue, Charlie (FF): +524 Total:8,871
McConnell, Niall (Ind): +223 Total:803
McGuinness, Arthur (Ind): +43 Total:99
McHugh, Joe (FG): +472 Total:8,093
O’Donnell, John (Ind): + 885 Total:5,620
Pringle, Thomas (Ind): +2,798 Total:8,270
Sweeney, Mary T (Aontú):+ 445 Total: 2,827
White, Michael (GP): + 457 Total:2,113
Quota: 12,909
