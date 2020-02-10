Second count Donegal: Distribution of Pearse Doherty's surplus

The second count saw the distribution of Pearse Doherty's surplus vote of 8,135.

The third count will see the distribution of Pádraig MacLochlainn's surplus of 982.

Second count

Casey, Peter (Ind): + 661 Total: 1,804

Gallagher, Pat ‘the Cope’ (FF): + 1,192 Total: 8,661

Harley, Martin (FG): +435 Total:3,491

McConalogue, Charlie (FF): +524 Total:8,871

McConnell, Niall (Ind): +223 Total:803

McGuinness, Arthur (Ind): +43 Total:99

McHugh, Joe (FG): +472 Total:8,093

O’Donnell, John (Ind): + 885 Total:5,620

Pringle, Thomas (Ind): +2,798 Total:8,270

Sweeney, Mary T (Aontú):+ 445 Total: 2,827

White, Michael (GP): + 457 Total:2,113

Quota: 12,909