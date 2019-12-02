Heigh ho, heigh ho, to pantomime we go ... Christmas entertainment in Donegal

Contact
Get the festive season off to a memorable start with the hugely entertaining Abbey Arts Productions pantomime.
Ben Crocker's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs starts this weekend and the panto take on the Disney classic is sure to be a huge hit with all the family.
There will be a Pre-Show special staging of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs on Saturday, December 7 at 5.00pm, with all tickets at a reduced price of €10 for everyone.
The pantomime will then run from Sunday, December 8 at 5.00pm, Monday, December 9 to Thursday December 12 at 8.00pm, and Sunday, December 14 at 3.00pm and 8.00pm.
Tickets cost €14 or €10 for concessions and are on sale now through the Abbey Arts Centre box office on 071 9851375.
This pantomime is sure to be popular so early booking is advised.
